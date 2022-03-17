National Bankshares Increases NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.38.

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN traded up C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.30. 205,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.14. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.65 and a 12 month high of C$14.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.04.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

