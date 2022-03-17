National Bankshares Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$57.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATD. CIBC lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.17.

ATD traded up C$1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,312. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$45.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$50.60.

