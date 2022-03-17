National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Insider Jose Ignacio Garat Buys 55,440 Shares

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Rating) insider Jose Ignacio Garat purchased 55,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £130,838.40 ($170,140.96).

National Express Group stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 236.40 ($3.07). 1,085,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,784. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 250.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 241.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -14.07. National Express Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 183.70 ($2.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 337.80 ($4.39).

NEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 365 ($4.75) to GBX 290 ($3.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.55) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.42) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, National Express Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 336 ($4.37).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

