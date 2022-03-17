National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Short Interest Up 19.2% in February

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NPK stock opened at $77.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.80. National Presto Industries has a 1-year low of $76.40 and a 1-year high of $107.89.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 818.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,547,000 after acquiring an additional 26,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Presto Industries (Get Rating)

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.