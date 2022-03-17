NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 217,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,869,369 shares.The stock last traded at $5.62 and had previously closed at $5.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NWG shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.97) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.03) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

