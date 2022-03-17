NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,687.18

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,687.18 ($21.94) and traded as high as GBX 1,720 ($22.37). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,685 ($21.91), with a volume of 34,432 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,687.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,696.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £788.09 million and a P/E ratio of 153.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from NB Private Equity Partners’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

