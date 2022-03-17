Neblio (NEBL) Hits One Day Volume of $58,247.00

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $58,247.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00070886 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014507 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005088 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,065,946 coins and its circulating supply is 18,801,319 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

