Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Trading Up 13.4%

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) were up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 407,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,688,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $25,874.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $23,878,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,559 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $13,329,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 71,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 46,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

