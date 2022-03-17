NerveNetwork (NVT) Achieves Market Cap of $7.52 Million

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NerveNetwork has traded up 5% against the US dollar. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $7.52 million and $196,950.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007651 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000502 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 79.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork (NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using US dollars.

