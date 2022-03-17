Nestree (EGG) Price Up 137.6% This Week

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Nestree has a market capitalization of $69.76 million and $47.15 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 137.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,890.39 or 0.99941775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00069065 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00021589 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001810 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00015834 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.69 or 0.00272976 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,411,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

