Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NBW)

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years.
NBW stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.65. 3,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,841. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $15.06.
Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.
