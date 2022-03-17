New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Trading 11.3% Higher

New Gold Inc (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 396,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,055,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Separately, StockNews.com cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

