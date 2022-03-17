New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

NJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after buying an additional 206,460 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $1,204,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 51.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 15.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.09.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.16%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

