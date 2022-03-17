New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 9,300 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 30.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 67.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,526,000 after acquiring an additional 276,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 52,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

O traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.49. 3,668,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,932,027. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $61.43 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on O. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

