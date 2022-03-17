New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $281.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,557,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,239. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $212.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

