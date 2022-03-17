New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,017,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Centene by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 903,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,885,000 after purchasing an additional 237,890 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNC traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,581 shares of company stock valued at $765,173 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

