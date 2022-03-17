New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $87.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,551,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,217,407. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

