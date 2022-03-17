New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,660,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,847,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

