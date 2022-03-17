New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,658 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $803,619,000 after buying an additional 216,415 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $520,520,000 after buying an additional 88,754 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,688,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $456,637,000 after buying an additional 527,387 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 118.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after buying an additional 2,689,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 15.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,675,978 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $295,585,000 after buying an additional 486,196 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.48.

NYSE:EOG traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.87. 4,224,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,974,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

