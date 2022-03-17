New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.22. 3,705,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,784,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $69.95.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

