New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after buying an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,236,000 after purchasing an additional 83,375 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,763,000 after acquiring an additional 50,245 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,416. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $792.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $7.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $564.73. 497,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $467.22 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $607.70 and its 200-day moving average is $653.89.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

