New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,171,000 after acquiring an additional 511,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,277,000 after acquiring an additional 302,979 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,701,000 after acquiring an additional 278,806 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $343.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,602. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.85. The company has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.72 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

