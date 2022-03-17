New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,048 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,018,705,000 after buying an additional 418,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,266,403,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,120,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,838,000 after buying an additional 296,033 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,700,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,875,004. The company has a market cap of $201.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.37. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIKE from $199.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.66.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.