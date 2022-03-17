New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,814,000 after acquiring an additional 605,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

ATVI stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,620,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,656,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.28. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

