New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 889,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,470,000 after purchasing an additional 480,441 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,071,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,004,000 after purchasing an additional 257,299 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,218. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

