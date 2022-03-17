New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $11.16 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

NYSE LOW traded up $3.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.38. 3,305,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,836,789. The firm has a market cap of $157.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.51. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.31 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

