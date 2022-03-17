New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $12.63 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,293 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $61,351,766.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,869,063 shares of company stock worth $536,810,951. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.01. 6,206,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,529,048. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.90 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $402.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

