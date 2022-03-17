New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $16.67 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Broadcom by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.45 on Thursday, reaching $602.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,160. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $584.19 and its 200 day moving average is $561.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

