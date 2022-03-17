New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.43 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,429. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

