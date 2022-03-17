New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

STLD traded up $6.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,758,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,923. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

