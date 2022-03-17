New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 96.9% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.00. The company had a trading volume of 568,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,797. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $250.65 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.76.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

