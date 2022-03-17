New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.50 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,980. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.02.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

