New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.51 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,817 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $11.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.39. 2,592,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,419. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $246.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.62 and its 200-day moving average is $192.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $117,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,702 shares of company stock worth $15,209,845. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.