New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

Shares of CDNS traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.32. 1,637,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,553. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total value of $1,140,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,907,476. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

