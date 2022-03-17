New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.17 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in DexCom by 765.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,723,000 after buying an additional 394,204 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 49,142.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 354,319 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,817,964,000 after buying an additional 287,092 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in DexCom by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 307,395 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $168,102,000 after buying an additional 185,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,054,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total value of $9,875,887.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,690 shares of company stock worth $13,794,029. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM traded up $17.41 on Thursday, hitting $454.73. 811,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,412. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 293.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. DexCom’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

