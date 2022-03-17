New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $5.91 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.
Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
