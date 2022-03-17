New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,720.81.

BKNG traded down $41.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,161.14. 382,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,699. The firm has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,357.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2,364.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.