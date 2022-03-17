New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $6.29 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in 3M by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.73.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.
3M Company Profile (Get Rating)
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
