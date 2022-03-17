New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $6.37 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.92. 1,453,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,235. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.21 and a twelve month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

