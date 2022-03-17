New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,272,000 after buying an additional 1,543,913 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Synaptics by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,884,000 after acquiring an additional 156,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,357,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 582.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics stock traded down $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $226.69. 413,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,401. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.43. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $114.05 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.50.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

