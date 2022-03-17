New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $19.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $566.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,700. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $553.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $618.30. The company has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 3,058 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,758,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

