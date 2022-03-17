New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 620.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 52.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.66. 2,223,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,610. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.70. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $123.31 and a one year high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

