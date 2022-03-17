New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,590 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,347,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,617,571. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.15. The stock has a market cap of $215.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

