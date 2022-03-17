New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $156.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,623. The company has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.18. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.67 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

