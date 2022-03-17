New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

ROP traded up $8.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $461.98. 360,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,701. The company’s 50-day moving average is $444.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.10. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.02 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

