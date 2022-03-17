New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lam Research by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Lam Research by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Lam Research by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Lam Research by 12.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX traded up $11.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $526.32. 1,352,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,406. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $466.06 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $585.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $610.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

