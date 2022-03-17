New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.47. 4,919,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,776. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.99 and a 200 day moving average of $185.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $164.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

