New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Makes New Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,221,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,237,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AA. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

In other news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

Alcoa stock traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.73. 8,012,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,534,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 2.28. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $92.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

