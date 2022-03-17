New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 14,028 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 181.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $282.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,554. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $231.21 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.12 and a 200 day moving average of $330.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

