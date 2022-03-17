New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $15.85 on Thursday, hitting $473.75. 2,642,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,143. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.78. The firm has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.45.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

